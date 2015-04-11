RHP Jason Garcia is working on getting used to the big leagues. The 22-year old Rule V pick made his major league debut in the Tampa Bay series and had his second appearance Friday, giving up a run on two hits in 2 2/3 innings. The Orioles are bringing him along slowly but hope he can give the bullpen help with his strong arm.

CF Adam Jones broke out of his early slump with a 4-for-4 effort. Those four hits matched a career high and included a homer and a double. The Orioles have been struggling at the plate, and Jones was just 1-for-11 in the first three games.

LHP Wesley Wright said after the game that he’s having some pain behind his throwing shoulder. The Orioles will have it examined but no official word on testing yet.

RHP Bud Norris continues to make the people wonder if there’s anything wrong. He went just 0-3 with a 9.26 ERA in spring training. He struggled again in his first regular-season start on Friday, giving up eight runs on seven hits in just three-plus innings in a 12-5 loss to the Blue Jays. Norris gave up four runs in a 36-pitch first inning. “A little frustrated today, but back to the drawing board and I have to get better,” he said.