OF David Lough (left hamstring) took early batting practice Saturday and will begin a rehab assignment Sunday at Class A Frederick.

2B Jonathan Schoop hit his first career grand slam -- his second homer in as many days -- in a 7-1 win over Toronto. He’s off to a 4-for-14 (.286) start after hitting .209 last season. “If you go through ups and downs a lot, you’ve got to learn,” he said. “Especially when you’re down. More experience (helps). ... The new hitting coach (Scott Coolbaugh) has helped me a lot with my routine and plan. So far, so good.”

RHP Eddie Gamboa, 30, was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take the place of LHP Wesley Wright, who was placed on the disabled list. Gamboa is 42-41 with a 3.44 ERA over 183 games in the minors and has not yet played in the major leagues.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (6-9, 4.81 ERA in 2014) opened 2015 with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 7-1 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out eight and walked one while throwing 96 pitches, 61 for strikes. “That’s as good as we’ve seen him,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s pitched some good games for us, but that was pretty crisp. Lot of strike ones, lot of things in his repertoire.”

LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list after experiencing pain while pitching against Toronto on Friday night. Manager Buck Showalter said he’ll likely have an MRI on Monday. Wright has a 5.40 ERA over two appearances this season. He pitched for the Cubs in 2014 and was signed by the Orioles in the offseason.