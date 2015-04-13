OF David Lough (sore left hamstring) made a rehab appearance for Class A Frederick on Sunday, going 0-for-2 and driving in a run. He could be activated for Monday’s game against the Yankees.

3B Manny Machado snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a single to left in the second inning. He is not showing any lingering effects from past knee surgeries.

INF Ryan Flaherty got the start at second base with Jonathan Schoop a late scratch because of a sore left quad. Flaherty went 1-for-3 and was flawless in the field.

2B Jonathan Schoop was a late scratch Sunday in the series finale against Toronto because of a sore left quad. He was available off the bench but did not play. Schoop homered the previous two games, including his first career grand slam Saturday night.

SS J.J. Hardy. who is on the 15-day disabled list due to a left shoulder strain, could began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie starting around Thursday. Manager Buck Showalter is pleased with Hardy’s progress to date.

LHP Wesley Wright is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Monday. He was placed on the disabled list Saturday due to a strained left trapezius muscle.