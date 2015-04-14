OF David Lough was activated from the disabled list before Monday’s game. The Orioles sent RHP Eddie Gamboa back to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for Lough, who was on the disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a left hamstring strain.

3B Manny Machado got his first extra-base hit of the season Monday night. He lined an RBI double to left off right-hander Michael Pineda in the fourth inning and finished the game 2-for-4, moving his average from .053 to .130.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen threw six solid innings. He gave up two runs on four hits and left with a 4-2 lead before New York scored four in the seventh to turn the game around. “Overall, I feel pretty great,” he said through an interpreter. “My mechanics, my delivery and my results, everything was good out there.”

CF Adam Jones continued his recent hot streak with a 3-for-4 performance that raised his average to .440. He got a two-run homer that gave the Orioles the lead -- briefly -- in the sixth Monday night and is 10-for-14 on this homestand. “I’ve never asked the why, just live with the results,” Jones said. “I‘m not going to say I‘m doing this or doing that. Just being aggressive and trying to find good pitches to hit.”

LHP Wesley Wright will miss four-to-six weeks due to shoulder inflammation after having an MRI done Monday. Manager Buck Showalter said after Monday’s game they found some new inflammation that wasn’t there at the pitcher’s physical, so they’re making this move.