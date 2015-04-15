3B Jimmy Paredes (lower back strain) played seven innings in extended spring training game April 14. He might be able to return in April.

C Caleb Joseph is giving the Orioles more offense this season. He hit just .207 last year but is up to .300 after Tuesday’s win. Joseph got an RBI single and later came through with his first career triple. The more Joseph can hit, the more valuable he’ll be off the bench when C Matt Wieters returns.

CF Adam Jones continued his torrid homestand in Tuesday’s game. Jones homered for a third straight game, went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and now is 11-for-17 in the five games the Orioles have played at home since last Friday. Until others become more consistent offensively, the Orioles will be leaning on Jones to help carry their offense even though the numbers don’t mean much to him. “That’s for you to ... decipher,” he said. “Me, I just want the W. (The) W’s are a success for me.”

C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14 and did fine, according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter. The skipper also said Wieters did long toss of 150 feet. He likely will miss the month of April.

LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) had an MRI exam April 13, and was headed to Florida to begin rehab. The Orioles are expecting him to be out four-to-six weeks.

SS Everth Cabrera helped the Orioles manufacture offense in Tuesday’s win. He walked and later scored in the third. He tried to start a rally with a single in the fifth but got stranded before coming through with a key sacrifice fly in the seventh. The Orioles can’t rely on homers all the time, and Cabrera could help them put runs together the other way.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez is off to a good start this season. He’s now giving up just two runs in 12 2/3 innings after giving up just one run while striking out a career-best 10 in seven frames during Tuesday’s game with the Yankees. The Orioles’ starting pitching has been spotty at times in the first two weeks, but Gonzalez has been the most consistent so far. “Against the Yankees, you can’t give in,” he said.“ Every pitch has to be a quality pitch. Make sure you do your job and keep your team in the ballgame and we did.”