3B Jimmy Paredes (back) played for Double-A Bowie on Friday and will move to Triple-A Norfolk to continue his rehab at a higher level over the weekend.

C Caleb Joseph, holding down the fort until Matt Wieters returns from Tommy John surgery, hit his first home run of the season Friday night. But his team lost. The Orioles had been 19-1 in games Joseph had at least one RBI, dating back to his first major league RBI last May 20. Now they’re 19-2. Joseph’s last two homers have come at Fenway Park.

RHP Kevin Gausman came on for RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who was ejected, and gave up a two-run homer to C Ryan Hanigan that tied the game in the fifth inning. He has given up eight hits and seven runs, six earned, in six innings of relief so far this season.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, coming off a strong first start, threw 3 2/3 innings of hitless ball before being ejected by home plate umpire Jordan Baker for hitting Pablo Sandoval with a pitch. It was Jimenez’s 59th pitch of the night, his 29th out of the strike zone but Baker felt he was throwing at Sandoval, who authored a hard, but clean takeout slide against 2B Pedro Schoop in the second inning. His ERA remained at 0.00. He came into the game 1-3 with a 9.37 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox, 0-1 with a 9.45 at Fenway Park.

SS J.J. Hardy, on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain, could start playing in minor league rehab games next week. “I‘m hoping sometime next week he starts a rehab assignment, I hope,” manager Buck Showalter said Friday. “I don’t think it will be over the weekend.”

RHP Chris Tillman takes a 1-1 record into his third start of the young season when he faces the Red Sox late Saturday afternoon. Like Saturday’s mound opponent, Clay Buchholz, Tillman pitched very well in his first start and stumbled in his second -- he allowed seven runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. Lifetime, Tillman is 7-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 16 starts against the Red Sox,3-1 in seven outings at Fenway Park.