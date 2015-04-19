3B Jimmy Paredes (back), who had been rehabbing at Double-A Bowie, was recalled and inserted into the starting lineup Saturday, as the DH. In his first at-bats of the season, he went 2-for-5 and scored a run.

2B Jonathan Schoop was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a partial PCL tear and mild sprain of the right knee suffered when he tripped over first base Friday night. “Right now it feels like I can’t bend it,” Schoop said. “It doesn’t feel like it hurts, like anything pinching it. But it’s stiff.”

CF Adam Jones extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single his first time up and then singled again in the fourth and fifth before striking out in the seventh. He is 16-for-29 with four homers and nine RBIs during the streak and registered his third three-hit game of the young season.

RHP Chris Tillman threw 105 pitches but lasted just 5 2/3 innings in his third start of the season. He left with a 2-1 lead and got the win to raise his career record against the Red Sox to 8-3, 4-1 at Fenway Park. One of Tillman’s main obstacles on the cold day was sitting around as the deliberate Clay Buchholz dealt with the Baltimore hitters. “I think he was challenged by things out of his control,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s cold and he’s sitting there for 20 minutes. He found a couple of heaters and was able to stay warm. It’s sad. He had stuff that was good enough to get us deep into this game.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez brings a 1-1 record and a 1.42 ERA into Sunday’s third game of the series with the Red Sox in Boston. In his last outing, he went seven innings, allowing four hits and a run in getting the win. He is 4-1 with a 2.51 ERA in eight games (six starts) against the Red Sox, including 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA in four games (two starts) at Fenway Park.