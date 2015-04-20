DH Jimmy Paredes made the most of his first two games of the season. Paredes followed up a two-hit game Saturday with a 3-for-5 performance Sunday that helped lead Baltimore past Boston. Paredes, who scored three runs Sunday, was reinstated from the disabled list Saturday after recovering from a lower back strain.

C Caleb Joseph went 1-for-2 with a walk Sunday, extending his hitting streak to six games. He now has a hit in eight of his first 10 games.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen’s second start of the season was much better than his first. Baltimore is hoping for more improvement in his third. Chen, who allowed two runs and four hits over six innings of a 6-5 loss to the New York Yankees last week, will start for the Orioles in the finale of a four-game series against the Red Sox on Monday. Chen (0-0) gave up three runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings during his first outing of the season April 7 at Tampa Bay. He knows what it takes to beat Boston, too, having gone 3-1 with a 2.92 ERA in four starts against the Red Sox last year. He is 5-3 with a 4.24 ERA in 11 career starts against Boston.

CF Adam Jones continued his torrid start to the season Sunday, going 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and a career-high-tying five RBIs in Baltimore’s 8-3 win over Boston. Jones, who had a three-run double that broke the game open in the sixth, leads the American League with a .457 average and 16 RBIs. He credits his hot start to his newfound pitch selection. “I‘m just trying to switch up some things,” Jones said. “Lay off off-speed and just sit on fastballs the entire time.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez had a rough first inning Sunday but bounced back in the same manner that he has pitched against the Red Sox throughout his career. After giving up a three-run homer to LF Hanley Ramirez in the first, Gonzalez allowed just three hits -- all singles -- over the next four innings to help Baltimore beat Boston 8-3. Gonzalez, who gave up five hits with five strikeouts and four walks in five innings, has tossed at least five innings and allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven career starts against Boston, going 5-1 with a 2.89 ERA in those games. “He grinded his way through five innings,” said Baltimore manager Buck Showalter.