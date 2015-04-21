2B Ryan Flaherty has hit in four straight games after going 2-for-3 on Monday. Flaherty is batting .500 (7-for-14) during his hitting streak and has three multi-hit games during that span.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen was tagged for a career-worst five unearned runs in Monday’s rain-soaked 7-1 loss to Boston. Pitching and defense were far from areas of expertise for the Orioles. Baltimore committed three errors, the most in Boston since a three-error outing in September of last season. “It was the same for both teams,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said, referring to the miserable playing conditions. “We knew getting up this morning that it was going to be the typical nasty day here. We needed to pitch a little bit better.” Chen left Monday’s game feeling disappointed in himself, and with good reason. He entered the game having allowed a total of four unearned runs since 2013, only to see five scored on him Monday. Chen also walked five batters in his 4 1/3 innings. “At the moment I feel a little bit upset,” Chen said through an interpreter. “When you make a pitch and can’t throw it for a strike, you can’t throw the next pitch down the middle. I tried to make my adjustments, some of the pitches I thought I could get for a call, I didn‘t. It kind of upset me.”

CF Adam Jones saw his nine-game hitting streak snapped as he went 0-for-2 in Monday’s loss. Jones entered the game leading the AL in batting average (.457) and was 7-for-10 with a home run and five RBIs in his last two games coming in. On the bright side, Jones’ on-base streak lives on, as a first-inning walk extended his mark to 10 games in a row.

RF Travis Snider has hit in four straight games after going 1-for-3 on Monday. His triple on Monday was his first since May 17 of last year.

1B Chris Davis had his four-game hitting streak come to an end, but has been on base in five straight contests.