INF Jimmy Paredes had a bad hop bounce off the new artificial turf in Toronto and onto the side of his face during batting practice Tuesday. He was not in the starting lineup for the loss and did not play, even though the Orioles said he was fine. He was fielding balls at third base when a grounder by INF Steve Pearce hit a seam in the turf and took a strange bounce. He walked off the field holding the right side of his face, accompanied by a trainer.

C Caleb Joseph singled in the third inning Tuesday in Baltimore’s 13-6 loss to the Blue Jays, extending his hitting streak to seven games. The run matches his career high, established Aug. 2-11, 2014. He is 11-for-23 (.478) on the current streak.

CF Adam Jones had some words for RF Jose Bautista for the way the Blue Jays slugger ran the bases after hitting a home run Tuesday in the seventh inning of Baltimore’s 13-6 loss to Toronto. Bautista was upset because during the at-bat, RHP Jason Garcia threw behind him. The Orioles said that Garcia was not trying to hit Bautista. “All right, you hit the home run, but he’s got 200-and-something in his career,” Jones said. “It’s not his first, it’s not a walk-off, it’s in the seventh inning. Let’s not walk halfway down the line. Respect the game. I know he does, but at that moment right there, he didn‘t, and when it happens against my team, I‘m going to take offense to it.” Bautista said Jones chirped at him first. “He said, ‘That’s bush league.’ And I said, ‘What’s bush league is you throwing behind my head,'” Bautista said. “I could care less what Adam Jones is saying.”

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who held the Blue Jays to one hit, one walk and no runs while striking out eight in Baltimore’s 7-1 win over Toronto on April 11, faces Toronto again Wednesday in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Jimenez is 4-3 with a 4.01 ERA in 10 outings against the Blue Jays, including nine starts. In his second start of the season, he held the Red Sox hitless through 3 2/3 innings, while allowing three walks, before he was ejected for hitting 3B Pablo Sandoval with a pitch at Fenway Park. It was ruled that Jimenez was retaliating for a play earlier in the game when Sandoval slid into Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop in an attempt to break up the double play.

SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) worked out at Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, but there is no indication when he might return. He did not take live batting practice for the second straight day, but he fielded grounders and hit off a tee. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said that Hardy might resume hitting live batting practice Wednesday but could not say when he might be able to begin a rehab assignment. “There’s nothing imminent, but it’s proceeding,” Showalter said.

RHP Bud Norris allowed nine earned runs in 2 1/3 innings in a 13-6 loss to the Blue Jays. The nine runs equaled his career high, reached twice before but not since July 20, 2012. He has allowed 17 runs over 5 1/3 innings to the Blue Jays in his two starts against them this season for a 28.68 ERA. “It’s a combination of things,” Norris said. “The mistakes I‘m making, they’re not missing. And some balls are falling in that maybe would go right at a guy (but) aren’t going at guys. This is an interesting game, there’s no science to it.”