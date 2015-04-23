INF Jimmy Paredes hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, in the third inning of the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He has had a hit in all four games he has played since returning from the disabled list, where he began the season with a lower back strain. Parades, who was DH on Wednesday, is batting .438 (7-for-16) in the four games.

C Caleb Joseph was 0-for-3 with a walk in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday to end a seven-game hitting streak. He was 11-for-23 (.478) with four walks, a triple, a home run, five runs and four RBIs on the streak, which equaled his career high. His previous seven-game hit streak was Aug. 2-11, 2014.

CF Adam Jones was 0-for-3 with a walk in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. It snapped his six-game hitting streak against Toronto.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez had a scoreless string of 14 2/3 innings dating to his final start of last season snapped in the fourth inning of the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Blue Jays 1B Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer to tie the game 2-2 and 2B Devon Travis hit a two-run homer in the fifth to hand Jimenez his first loss of the season. The four earned runs he allowed were the most against him since he gave up six on Aug. 16, 2014 at Cleveland. When Travis doubled in the first inning on Wednesday, it snapped a string of 6 2/3 innings in which he had not allowed a hit. All three of the walks Jimenez allowed in five innings on Wednesday were in the fourth inning. “I was trying to be too fine,” Jimenez said. “Instead of doing what I was doing, I was trying to nibble too much on the corners. It was tough because I threw way too many pitches (25 for the inning). I had three walks so that’s why I couldn’t go more than five innings, because of that inning.”

RHP Chris Tillman will make his fourth start of the season, and his second against the Blue Jays, in the finale of a three-game series on Thursday at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays gave him his only loss this season when they scored seven runs off seven hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings on April 12. The Blue Jays won the game 10-7. Tillman is 4-7 with a 4.68 ERA in 15 career starts against Toronto.