3B Many Machado hit two home runs and drove in four runs in the 7-6 loss at Toronto on Thursday. He has three home runs for the season. It was the third multi-homer game of his career. The most recent before Thursday also was against Toronto, Sept. 26, 2012.

INF Ryan Flaherty (right groin) was not in the starting lineup for the 7-6 loss in the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Flaherty was injured when forced out at second base on the front end of OF Delmon Young’s game-ending double play on Wednesday won by Toronto 4-2. Manager Buck Showalter said there will be discussions about whether Flaherty will need to go on the disabled list and a decision could be made before Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. The Orioles already are without SS J.J. Hardy (strained left shoulder) and 2B Jonathan Schoop (right knee sprain). “It’s something we will consider tomorrow when we see how it is, and it’s not much better than today,” Showalter said before Thursday’s 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “You don’t like to see (your depth) tested as early and as deeply as we are, but nobody wants to hear about your problems. A lot of them are glad you’ve got them.”

SS J.J. Hardy (strained left shoulder) resumed live hitting on Thursday with Triple-A Norfolk after not doing so for the past few days. Manager Buck Showalter said he would like to see Hardy complete three or four days of live hitting before the team considers sending him on a minor league rehab assignment. “We’re not going to get ahead of it,” Showalter said before Thursday’s 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “We’re going to get it right the first time. If he wasn’t able to (hit live pitching) today, we probably would have brought him back to Baltimore, but he’s going to stay in Norfolk for now.”

C Matt Wieters (right elbow surgery) caught two innings in a simulated game in Sarasota and made throws to second base and third base on steal attempts. He was throwing at 90 percent effort. “He didn’t know (when) they were going, but he knew they were going on some pitch,” manager Buck Showalter said before Thursday’s 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “That was good to see.” Wieters was scheduled to catch two innings in an extended spring training game Friday.

RHP Chris Tillman gave up seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings on Thursday in a 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He also allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 10-7 loss to Toronto on April 12. Those two starts are the only outings in which he has allowed more than four earned runs in a single start over his past 24 games. In his past five starts against the Blue Jays, he has allowed 28 earned runs in 25 2/3 innings. Three of the five walks Tillman allowed on Thursday came around to score. “It killed me,” Tillman said. “Other than a few pitches, I feel like I beat us tonight. I walked way too many and I fell behind way too much, and like I said, even when you fall behind and make a pitch, it really doesn’t mean anything. You’ve got to get ahead, stay consistent in the strike zone and have some quick innings to give your guys a chance.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez will make his fourth start of the season on Friday when he faces the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series at Camden Yards. It will be the second start in a row for Gonzalez against Boston. He defeated them 8-3 last Sunday when he allowed five hits, four walks and three runs. In his career against the Red Sox, he is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA in nine games, including seven starts.