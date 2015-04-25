LHP Brian Matusz still can’t find the strike zone. He walked the only batter he faced, 3B Pablo Sandoval, which sparked a three-run Boston rally in the eighth that gave the Red Sox the game. Matusz now has walked seven with only four strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings this season. “That’s been my problem so far this year is being able to throw strikes,” Matusz said. “You’ve just got to be able to throw strikes.”

2B Rey Navarro made his major league debut in Friday’s game, going 1-for-3 with a run scored and a nice sacrifice bunt. The Orioles called him up when INF Ryan Flaherty went on the disabled list (right groin strain). The 25-year-old has been in the minors since 2007, and manager Buck Showalter saw some things he liked from Navarro in spring training.

DH Jimmy Paredes will cool off at some point, but the injury-riddled Orioles are very happy for his hot start since joining the team off the disabled list earlier this week. Manager Buck Showalter batted him third on Friday, and Paredes came through again, hitting a two-run homer. Paredes is now hitting .320 with two homers in six games and could fill one of the team’s many holes until all the injuries heal.

2B Ryan Flaherty was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday, retroactive to Thursday with a right groin strain. Flaherty said he should be fine at the end of that time period but still becomes the team’s third middle infielder -- along with 2B Jonathan Schoop and SS J.J. Hardy -- to land on the disabled list this season.

SS J.J. Hardy hasn’t gone on a rehab assignment yet, but he might have to do it on the road next week as all of the team’s minor league franchises will be away from home in the first part of that week.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez didn’t give up a homer in his first two starts but now has allowed three in last two games. He gave up homers to DH David Ortiz and LF Hanley Ramirez on Friday, back-to-back shots in the fifth that turned the game around. Gonzalez got a no-decision in this game, allowing four runs in six innings. “You just got to grind it out every time you go out there,” he said. “You got to keep making pitches and keep our team in the ballgame and give them a chance.”