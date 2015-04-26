RF David Lough hit his first career walk-off home run in the Orioles’ 5-4 victory over Boston on Saturday. It was also the first walk-off homer for the Orioles this season. “I‘m a team-first guy and have always been that way,” Lough said. “Good to get a team win and see everyone smile.”

C Caleb Joseph has thrown out the past two players attempting to steal after allowing eight straight stolen bases to open the season. Joseph was back in the lineup Saturday and went 0-for-4 and was not challenged by any baserunners.

CF Adam Jones went 2-for-5 and extended his home hitting streak to eight games. He is now 15-for-30 with four home runs and nine RBIs in eight games at Camden Yards this season. Jones has also hits in 14 of 18 games.

SS J.J. Hardy was back in Baltimore on Saturday to determine where he might play for his rehab assignment. Hardy has been on the DL since spring training with a sore left shoulder. “I do know he is making very good progress -- knock on wood,” said bench coach John Russell, who served as Baltimore’s manager for part of Saturday’s game so Buck Showalter could attend the funeral for his father-in-law in Tennessee.

C Matt Wieters continues to throw to rehab his right elbow tendinitis and will catch up to five innings in an extended spring training game Monday. However, there is no timetable for his return. “He’s made three throws in the past two days with guys stealing,” said bench coach John Russell, who served as Baltimore’s manager for part of Saturday’s game against Boston so Buck Showalter could attend the funeral for his father-in-law in Tennessee. “He swinging the bat pretty well, so he’s progressing nicely.”