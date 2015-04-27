FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 28, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Delmon Young had three hits and five RBIs in Baltimore’s 18-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Young, who has hit safely in his last three games and improved his average to .368, was nonplussed by his performance. “I’ve done it before, so it was nothing new,” he said.

SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) was experiencing discomfort in his shoulder and got a cortisone shot Saturday. He’ll be re-evaluated Wednesday. Manager Buck Showalter said Hardy will likely eventually play three or four rehab games before coming off the disabled list.

LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) will begin throwing this week at the Orioles’ minor league complex in Sarasota, according to manager Buck Showalter.

RHP Bud Norris on Sunday looked more like the pitcher who won 15 games with a 3.65 ERA a year ago. Norris, who entered with a 17.42 ERA over his first three starts, picked up his first win of the season, allowing three runs over 6 2/3 innings of an 18-7 win over the Red Sox. “Bud was locating his fastball terrifically today,” catcher Ryan Lavarnway said. “He’s got great stuff and he is capable of doing that every time out.”

