RHP Jason Garcia, a Rule V pickup from the Boston Red Sox, gave up four runs (three earned) and two homers against the Red Sox on Sunday out of the bullpen. He has an ERA of 6.97 in six outings. Showalter said Monday Garcia can stay in the bullpen for now without putting other relievers in “harm’s way.” Garcia must either stay with the Orioles all year at the big league level or be sent back to the Red Sox. “We are trying to win,” Showalter said.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (1-1) has an ERA of 2.30 this season after he posted an ERA of 4.81 last season with the Orioles. He was slated to start Monday but the game was postponed due to protests in the streets of Baltimore, and security concerns. He may pitch Tuesday if the game is played.

C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery), who went on the disabled list April 5, retroactive to March 27, caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game on Monday in Florida. There were no steal attempts against him, according to manager Buck Showalter.

RHP Chris Tillman (2-2, 7.58) was slated to start Tuesday against the White Sox at home. But with protests in the streets of Baltimore, the Monday game was postponed. Tillman, the Opening Day starter, could still get the nod over Ubaldo Jimenez, who was slated to start Monday.

1B Brandon Snyder was signed to a minor league contract. He last played in the major leagues in 2003, when he played for the Red Sox.