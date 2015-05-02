3B Manny Machado went 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout. He also had a fielding error on a throw -- his sixth error of the season. The mistake, however, did not lead to a run.

INF J.J. Hardy (shoulder) may start his rehab assignment in Double-A Bowie as soon as Monday. He was taking ground balls with 2B Steve Pearce before the game Friday. He said he would not give a timetable on his possible return. “I don’t know if (the shoulder) is 100 percent or not,” Hardy said. “But if I feel good I‘m going to be pretty happy.”

INF Steve Pearce played his first game professionally at second base. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout at the plate but Orioles manager Buck Showalter thought he did a good job in the field. “He missed a couple of things that normally he will know to get to but he did a lot of things well,” Showalter said.

RHP Chris Tillman pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out seven in the loss. It was just his second quality start of the season. ”I was able to get by with my fastball but I feel like I’d be better off with my off-speed command,“ Tillman said.”

RHP Darren O‘Day gave up a hit and had a strikeout in an inning of relief Friday. It was his first appearance since April 24, when he gave up a three-run home run to Red Sox SS Brock Holt. O‘Day saw his earned-run average fall to 0.96