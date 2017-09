3B Manny Machado went 0-for-3 with a walk in his third career start at leadoff on Saturday. Machado, who had entered Saturday’s game batting .414 (12-for-29) with three homers and seven RBIs over his last eight games, is now batting .154 (2-for-13) in his three career starts as the leadoff hitter.

C Matt Wieters caught five innings in extended spring training on Saturday. He threw out a couple of runners.