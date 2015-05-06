INF Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went 1-for-3 for Double-A Bowie on Tuesday. It was the second rehab game for Flaherty, who has been on the disabled list since April 24 (retroactive to April 23). The Orioles hope he can return when eligible on Friday. He has two hits in seven at-bats for Bowie and is hitting .300 with two homers and four RBIs in 30 at-bats for the Orioles.

2B Jonathan Schoop had fluid drained from his right knee again Tuesday. The timetable for his return is uncertain. He went on the disabled list April 18 due to a partially torn PCL and a mild sprain of the right knee.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will look to continue his resurgent season when he takes the mound for the Orioles on Wednesday night in the finale of a two-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Jimenez earned the win in his most recent outing April 29, when he gave up a pair of unearned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings in the Orioles’ 8-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. In four starts this season, Jimenez has allowed just 10 hits and eight walks while striking out 22 over 22 2/3 innings. Last season, Jimenez posted a 4.81 ERA while allowing 190 baserunners and striking out 116 batters over 125 1/3 innings. Jimenez is 2-3 with a 3.40 ERA in six career starts against the Mets. He hasn’t opposed the Mets since May 12, 2011, when he took the loss for the Colorado Rockies after giving up five runs over 3 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 9-5 win at Coors Field.

SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went 1-for-4 for Double-A Bowie on Tuesday. It was the second rehab game for Hardy, who has three hits in eight at-bats for Bowie. Hardy has been on the disabled list all season, but the Orioles hope he will be ready to return this weekend.

INF/OF Steve Pearce (stomach illness) didn’t play Tuesday in the Orioles’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Pearce, who exited Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays with the illness, received intravenous fluids at a hospital during Monday’s off day. He took swings in the indoor cage Tuesday, and manager Buck Showalter said prior to the game he could use Pearce if necessary. Pearce is hitting .183 with two homers and nine RBIs.

C Matt Wieters caught six innings in an extended spring training league game Tuesday. Manager Buck Showalter said the next step for Wieters is catching back-to-back games at extended spring training, after which he could begin a rehab assignment. Wieters hasn’t played in the majors since May 10, 2014, and he underwent Tommy John surgery June 17.

LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) threw 50 pitches from 90 feet Tuesday. Manager Buck Showalter said the throws were divided into two groups of 25 pitches. Wright has been on the disabled list since April 11. He allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings over two appearances early this season.