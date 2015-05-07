INF Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer for Double-A Bowie on Wednesday. It was the third and possibly final rehab game for Flaherty, who has been on the disabled list since April 24 (retroactive to April 23). He is on track to return to the Orioles when eligible on Friday but manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday afternoon that Flaherty may travel to New York Thursday, when the Orioles begin a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. Flaherty is hitting .333 in 12 at-bats for Bowie and is hitting .300 with two homers and four RBIs in 30 at-bats for the Orioles.

SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went 1-for-4 for Double-A Bowie on Wednesday. It was the third and possibly final rehab game for Hardy, who has been on the disabled list all season. Manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday afternoon there’s a chance Hardy could be activated before the Orioles visit the Yankees on Thursday. Hardy is hitting .333 in 12 at-bats for Bowie. He hit .268 with nine homers and 52 RBI in 141 games for the Orioles last season.

INF Steve Pearce (stomach illness) struck out as a pinch-hitter Wednesday in the ninth inning of the Orioles’ 5-1 loss to the Mets. Manager Buck Showalter said before the game that Pearce, who exited Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays with the illness and received IV fluids at a hospital during Monday’s off-day, was feeling better and that he might have started at designated hitter if the Orioles were playing in an American League park. Pearce is hitting .180 with two homers and nine RBIs.

C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training league game Wednesday and is scheduled to play six or seven innings at catcher on Thursday. Wieters caught six innings in an extended spring training league game Tuesday but won’t be ready for a rehab assignment until he catches back-to-back games. Wieters hasn’t played in the majors since May 10, 2014, and underwent Tommy John surgery June 17.

RHP Chris Tillman will look to establish some consistency Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Orioles in the opener of a four-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Tillman took a hard-luck defeat in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while setting season-highs with seven strikeouts and seven innings pitched in the Orioles’ 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The outing continued a pattern in which Tillman alternates strong starts with poor ones. He gave up two runs or fewer in his first, third and fifth starts of the season but surrendered seven runs in his second and fourth starts. Tillman is 5-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 14 career starts against the Yankees. He last opposed the Yankees last Sept. 14, when he didn’t factor into the decision after giving up one run over 6 2/3 innings in the Orioles’ 3-2 win over the Yankees at Camden Yards.

LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) is scheduled to throw off a mound Monday. It will be the first mound session for Wright since he went on the disabled list April 11. Wright has allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings over two appearances this season.