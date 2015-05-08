INF Ryan Flaherty is expected to be activated from the disabled list before Friday’s game. Flaherty has been on the disabled list with a groin injury since April 24 and before getting hurt he played primarily at second base. Flaherty completed a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie Wednesday and before Friday’s game, he took batting practice at Yankee Stadium.

SS J.J. Hardy was activated from the 15-day disabled list and was 0-for-4 in his season debut. Hardy missed Baltimore’s first 25 games with a shoulder injury and manager Buck Showalter said that besides missing his bat and glove, the Orioles also missed his presence to help with fundamentals on the field.

INF Steve Pearce returned to the starting lineup Thursday after not starting the previous two games with a stomach illness. Pearce received IV fluids at a hospital during the Orioles’ day off May 4 and took indoor swings May 5, though he didn’t play in the game. He returned to action May 6 as a pinch-hitter.

C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery) caught seven innings in an extended spring training game Thursday and was behind the plate for the second time in three days. Wieters will not be ready to begin a rehab assignment until he catches consecutive games. Wieters hasn’t played in the majors since May 10, 2014, and underwent surgery June 17.

SS Evereth Cabrera was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a foot injury after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday. Cabrera was hit in the foot with one out in the fifth but stayed in the game. He had X-rays before the game but the Orioles were waiting for the Yankees x-ray technician, who arrived late to Yankee Stadium. After the game, he said he was getting an MRI Friday and that he didn’t think he would miss more than two weeks.