INF Rey Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles signed him as a six-year minor league free agent in November after he split last season in the farm system of the Cincinnati Reds. Navarro was recalled April 24 and went 6-for-19 (.316) in seven games.

INF Ryan Flaherty was activated from the disabled list before Friday’s game. Flaherty has been on the disabled list with a groin injury since April 24. Flaherty scored a run but did not seem comfortable rounding third and manager Buck Showalter said he will check with him before Saturday’s game. “I just thought he was running a little strange around third base on that one ball, so we’ll see,” Showalter said. “He was a little tight, but nothing like it was. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) is about halfway through the six weeks that the Orioles thought he would be out and Friday he began jogging in the pool. Manager Buck Showalter said Schoop should be able to begin baseball activities next week.

RHP Kevin Gausman was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis.

RHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and threw 48 pitches in three innings. McFarland was 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA in five starts for Norfolk. Last year, he was 4-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 37 appearances (one start) and went multiple innings in 30 outings.

CF Adam Jones had an injury scare in the fifth inning when he crashed into the wall and fell to the ground trying to track down a fly ball by New York DH Alex Rodriguez. Manager Buck Showalter came out to look at him and thought it was either his ribcage or left shoulder but Jones said he was fine. “I‘m fine,” Jones said. “It doesn’t matter. I‘m fine. I‘m playing tomorrow. You saw it, so I‘m good. I appreciate the concern. I‘m fine.”

C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery) will catch seven innings in an extended spring training game Saturday. Wieters also caught seven innings in extended spring training Thursday and will not be ready to appear in rehab games until he catches on consecutive games. Wieters hasn’t played in the majors since May 10, 2014 and underwent surgery June 17.

LHP Wesley Wright (right trapezius strain) will likely throw for the first time next week. Wright was placed on the disabled list April 11 and manager Buck Showalter said he will throw 50 times at 120 feet next week.

SS Everth Cabrera had a second x-ray Friday morning on his bruised left foot and that test did not reveal any further damage. Cabrera was placed on the disabled list Thursday after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday and is not expected to miss significant time.