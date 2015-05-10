3B Manny Machado reached base in his 15th straight game. During that stretch, he is hitting .370 (20-for-54) with 13 runs and nine RBIs.

DH Jimmy Paredes, a former Yankee minor-leaguer, hit his fifth home run and has a modest eight-game hitting streak. He was a double shy of the cycle and 12 of his 25 hits have been for extra bases.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen won for the first time since last September by allowing one run and five hits in seven innings. He had a season-high with seven strikeouts and his 106 pitches were two shy of his season high.

RHP Bud Norris is scheduled to start Sunday against the Yankees but manager Buck Showalter said he might not make the start. The Orioles sent Norris back to the team hotel Saturday with chills.