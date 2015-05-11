RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) is responding well to treatment according to manager Buck Showalter. Gausman was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday and is scheduled for an MRI. Before getting injured, Gausman had an anti-inflammatory injection Thursday, and the Orioles do not believe the injury is too serious.

RHP Jorge Rondon was claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies after Sunday’s game and will be optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Rondon was designated for assignment by Colorado last week and has pitched in only one inning this season.

OF Alejandro De Aza made consecutive starts for the first time since April 29 and May 1. He homered Saturday, and manager Buck Showalter thought he hit two other balls hard. De Aza was 0-for-4 Sunday and is 5-for-41 since starting the season with 11 hits in his first 35 at-bats.

C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery) caught seven innings in extended spring training Saturday. He will increase the length of his appearances this week by catching eight innings Tuesday and nine on Thursday and Saturday. Before the Orioles start him on a minor league rehab assignment, Wieters has to catch on consecutive days. “Once we get through the back-to-back, he might head out somewhere, but that’s a ways away,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. Wieters hasn’t played in the majors since May 10, 2014, and underwent surgery June 17. After Sunday’s game, the Orioles placed him on the 60-day disabled list in a procedural move.

RHP Bud Norris was sent back to the team hotel in the second inning Saturday with chills, but manager Buck Showalter said Norris was feeling well enough to pitch Sunday. Norris lasted 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs and six hits and following the game said he still felt sick in his stomach but did not want to skip a start. He threw 43 of 83 pitches for strikes. Before Sunday, Norris had thrown 65 percent of his pitches for strikes but that total dropped to 49 percent. It also marked the third time in seven starts that Norris did not get past the fourth inning.

SS Everth Cabrera (bruised left foot) could appear in a rehab game for Double-A Bowie on Thursday. Cabrera had two X-rays on the foot that he bruised after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday in the fifth inning against the New York Mets.