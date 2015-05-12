3B Manny Machado now has reached base in 17 straight games. He kept his streak going by leading off the bottom of the first with a home run that gave the Orioles a lead they never lost. Machado now has a .271 average -- after starting the season 0-for-15. “We’ve been struggling the past couple weeks. We’ve been struggling with the bats so it was good to see the bats alive again. We’ve got to go out there and continue,” Machado said.

2B Ryan Flaherty tweaked his right groin muscle in the third inning of Monday’s game. Flaherty just came off the disabled list Friday after rehabbing the same injury. He’s going to have an MRI on the injury Tuesday.

RHP Kevin Gausman will have an MRI on his right shoulder on Tuesday. Gausman, who’s been working in relief so far this season, is on the disabled list (placed there May 7) now.

CF Adam Jones snapped out a recent dry spell for home runs with his seventh-inning solo shot in Monday’s win. It was his sixth of the season, but Jones had not homered since April 19 against the Red Sox. Five of his six homers have come at Oriole Park.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez gave the Orioles the starting effort they needed on a night when their bullpen was a bit worn. He gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings -- striking out a season-best nine overall, including the side in both the first and fourth innings. If Jimenez can keep pitching like that, it will give the Orioles a big lift since their starters haven’t been as consistent this season. “He threw a lot of fastballs that started as balls and came to strikes, and then some strikes that went to balls,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “When he’s doing (that), he’s got a chance to have a pretty good outing.”

1B Chris Davis continued to find his power stroke. He crushed a two-run homer in the first inning of Monday’s win, and seven of his last 13 hits have been for extra bases. That was his eighth home run already this season.