2B Rey Navarro was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday after INF Ryan Flaherty was placed on the 15-day DL with a right groin strain. Navarro already appeared in seven games for the Orioles this season and batted .316 with two RBIs in 19 at-bats. Navarro, 25, also hit .429/.438/.857 (6-14) with a double, triple, home run, and four RBIs in four games with Triple-A Norfolk this season.

INF Ryan Flaherty was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday with a right groin strain. He had just come off the DL on May 8 with the same injury, but apparently aggravated it reaching for a ground ball in the third inning of Monday’s game. Flaherty, 28, batted .250/.372/.500 (9-36) with three doubles, two home runs, and four RBIs in 13 games with the Orioles this season.

2B Jonathan Schoop is currently on the DL with a with a partially torn right knee ligament, but could begin baseball activities beginning the week of May 17. There is no timetable for his return.

RHP Kevin Gausman, who is on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis, underwent an MRI on Tuesday and the results did not reveal any structural damage, according to manager Buck Showalter. As a result, Gausman will likely head to Triple-A Norfolk to pitch in the rotation to get some innings, rather than stay in the bullpen in Baltimore. “I look for him to be pitching in the Norfolk rotation in the near future,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

C Matt Wieters, who is on the DL after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season, caught nine innings in an extended spring training game in Florida on Tuesday. He could rejoin the club June 4.