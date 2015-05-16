3B Manny Machado singled in the eighth inning Friday, stretching his on-base streak to 20 games. That’s a career high, and that hit also gave Machado a seven-game hitting streak at this time.

DH Jimmy Paredes saw one streak end but another continue in Friday’s loss. His career-best 12-game hitting streak stopped as he went 0-for-3. However, Paredes walked in the first, which stretched his career-high on-base streak to 17 games.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen again didn’t get much offensive support in his start on Friday night. That’s been a problem for Chen all season and even though he allowed two runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings, the Angels scored a 3-1 victory. Chen slipped to 1-2 overall but has an impressive 2.53 ERA so far. “Overall I felt pretty good,” he said through an interpreter. “Well, there was those bumpy innings in the first two, but luckily I made adjustments. I can’t say I‘m in a groove, but I feel pretty good.”

SS J.J. Hardy entered Friday’s game having struggled against RHP Jered Weaver. Hardy was hitting just .130 (3-for-23) versus Weaver before this game, but he went 2-for-3 including a home run that gave the Orioles their only run in a 3-1 loss. “Yeah, he’s funky,” Hardy said about Weaver. “Tonight, I don’t know, maybe he just left a couple out over the middle of the plate.”

C Matt Wieters will come to the Orioles when they’re in Miami next weekend to do some work. A rehab assignment might not be far away after that as he’s making progress in his rehab from last spring’s Tommy John surgery.

SS/2B Everth Cabrera (left foot contusion) began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Friday night.