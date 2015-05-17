RHP Mike Wright will make his major league debut in Sunday’s game with the Angels. He was 3-0 in six starts with Triple-A Norfolk before the Orioles called him up on May 13. “He’s just ready to go,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. RHPs Bud Norris (bronchitis) and Chris Tillman (lower back stiffness) both were scratched this weekend with injuries, which opened the door for Wright.

3B Manny Machado had another tough night in the field in Saturday’s loss to the Angels. He made one error -- his ninth of the season -- and could have been charged with a second one. Plus, his 20-game career-best on-base streak ended as he went 0-for-4.

INF Jayson Nix was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations and assigned to Lehigh Valley, the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate. The 32-year-old Nix, a career .212 hitter in the major leagues, was hitting .167 for Triple-A Norfolk. He hit .154 in 18 games for the Phillies in 2014 before he was outrighted to Lehigh Valley. He refused the assignment and signed with Tampa Bay instead.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez again gave the Orioles a strong effort in Saturday’s 6-1 loss. He gave up two runs -- both in the seventh, helped by three softly-hit balls -- and kept the Angels quiet throughout. He’s pitched well in six of his seven starts this season and has given the Orioles consistency they need from starters. “It’s part of the game,” Jimenez said about the two-run seventh. “It’s one of those crazy moments in the game. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

2B Steve Pearce is someone the Orioles were counting on for power. He hit two homers in the first series in April but none until his solo shot in Saturday’s loss. Pearce finished 2-for-3 and raised his average to .195, and manager Buck Showalter expects him to break out soon.