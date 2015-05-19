RHP Tyler Wilson was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, replacing RHP Bud Norris, who was placed on the disabled list. Wilson is expected to move into the bullpen. Wilson, 25, has no major league experience. He was 2-4 with a 3.43 ERA in seven starts for Norfolk this season.

RHP Chris Tillman, whose latest turn in the rotation was pushed back because of back spasms, should be ready to start Thursday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners. MASNSports.com reported.

RHP Bud Norris was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, retroactive to May 11, because of bronchitis. Manager Buck Showalter said Norris was feeling well enough to pitch May 10 against the New York Yankees. Norris lasted 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs and six hits. Following the game, Norris said he still felt sick in his stomach but did not want to skip a start. In six starts this season, Norris is 1-4 with a 9.88 ERA. The Orioles called up RHP Tyler Wilson from Triple-A Norfolk, and he is expected to move into the Baltimore bullpen.