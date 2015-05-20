LHP Chris Lee was acquired by the Orioles from the Astros on Tuesday in exchange for two international bonus slots. Lee, 22, was 3-2 with a 4.11 ERA in seven games (six starts) for low Class A Quad Cities this season.

RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) made 25 throws from 60 feet Tuesday. He will throw from 90 feet Thursday and then will travel with the team to Miami to throw batting practice Saturday. “We’re trying to hold him back a little,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s ready to go.”

RHP Hunter Harvey, 22, was recently shut down because of elbow tightness. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right arm Monday in Florida. He will not pitch again for at least another six weeks.

C Matt Wieters, who underwent Tommy John surgery last season, is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Bowie. Wieters will first join the Orioles for a weekend series in Miami. Wieters is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list in early June.

LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) pitched one inning at extended spring training Tuesday. If he experiences no setbacks, he could appear in a few more games against minor-leaguers before rejoining the Orioles. “He felt great,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) could start Friday for Triple-A Norfolk on a rehab assignment. Norris was placed on the disabled list Monday, retroactive to May 11, meaning he is eligible to rejoin the Orioles on May 26. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Norris (1-4, 9.88 ERA) will rejoin the rotation when he is healthy.

INF Everth Cabrera (left foot contusion) had no setbacks during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk. As a result, Cabrera, who is out of minor league options, could come off the disabled list Friday.