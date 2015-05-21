RHP Tyler Wilson made his major league debut Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning despite allowing two hits. He is the fourth Oriole to make his big-league debut this season, joining RHP Jason Garcia, 2B Rey Navarro and RHP Mike Wright.

LHP Wei-Yen Chen went seven innings Wednesday, marking the sixth consecutive time an Orioles starter pitched at least seven innings. Chen worked seven or more innings in a third consecutive start. He gave up four runs on eight hits while striking out four and took the loss against the Mariners.

C Matt Wieters, rehabbing from elbow surgery, is dealing with a hamstring issue. However, he is still due to catch an extended spring training game Thursday. The prior plan called for Wieters to catch in a rehab assignment beginning Tuesday, but the hamstring issue shelved that until it is resolved. Wieters has been out all season recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in June 2014.

RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) could be activated from the 15-day disabled list in time to pitch in the Orioles’ doubleheader May 28 doubleheader against the White Sox. Norris, who had a throwing session Wednesday, is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.