2B Rey Navarro was not available Thursday after having a tooth extracted earlier in the day. However, he was back in the clubhouse afterward.

DH Jimmy Paredes is giving the Orioles some badly needed punch at the top of the lineup. He went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk. He has a hit in 17 of his past 18 games, and he got on base in all 18, providing an inconsistent Baltimore offense a real jolt at the right times.

INF Ryan Flaherty (groin) should be heading to Triple-A Norfolk to begin a rehab assignment starting this weekend. He is eligible to come off the disabled list on Wednesday.

SS J.J. Hardy hopes that his big hit Thursday might turn him around a bit. Hardy is hitting just .196 in his first 13 games since coming off the disabled list, but he got the game-winning hit against Seattle, an RBI single to center in the eighth that gave the Orioles a 5-4 victory. “Every day I‘m making adjustments,” he said. “I feel like one day I go up there with a different stance. Next at-bat, you know, a different stance. I‘m just trying to (find) something that feels good and have something to work off of.”

2B Steve Pearce continues to slowly rebound from his early-season slump. He hit his first career grand slam in Thursday’s game. Manager Buck Showalter said several times that it is just a matter of time until Pearce breaks loose, and the Orioles need him. “It was great, considering how I’ve been swinging the bat lately,” Pearce said. “Hopefully, this gets me started on the right foot moving forward.”

C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) will join the Orioles in Miami this weekend to do some work and then start a rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie beginning next Tuesday. Wieters, who has been rehabbing in extended spring training, was slowed earlier this week by a hamstring ailment.

RHP Chris Tillman gave up one run but lasted only three innings Thursday because of the rain delay that stopped play for 2 hours and 5 minutes. Tillman has now gone five starts without a win, and his control and command aren’t all there. He walked three and struck out two while throwing strikes on just 32 of 58 pitches. “I started out pretty good,” Tillman said. “I had fastball command from the get-go. (But in) the second inning, I got into some long at-bats that I just couldn’t put the hitters away.”

RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk on Friday. If all goes well, he could rejoin the Baltimore rotation for a start in a May 28 doubleheader.

SS/2B Everth Cabrera could be ready to rejoin the Orioles for the series in Miami that starts Friday. He has been out since May 7 due to a left foot contusion.