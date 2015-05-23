FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2015 / 3:37 AM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Mike Wright is set to make his second big-league start on Saturday. In his big-league debut on Sunday, Wright allowed four hits and no walks over 7 1/3 innings. He became the first pitcher in Orioles history to earn a win in his debut while allowing no walks and no runs.

INF Rey Navarro was sent to the minors on Friday. The rookie was hitting .276 in 29 at-bats. Navarro, a native of Puerto Rico, signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the age of 17 -- he was their third-round pick that year -- and has been toiling in the minors ever since. His best year came last season, when he hit a career-high 34 doubles and 12 homers between Double A and Triple A.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez got a no-decision on Friday against the Marlins, lasting just four innings and allowing seven hits, one walk and three runs. By not lasting the requisite five innings, Jimenez cost himself a chance to get his fourth win of the season.

SS Everth Cabrera, out since May 7 (bruised left foot), was activated on Friday. Cabrera, 28, led the National League in steals in 2012 and was an All-Star in 2013, both while with the San Diego Padres. In February, Cabrera, a free agent at the time, signed a one-year deal with the Orioles for $2.4 million. But Cabrera, playing in the American League for the first time and perhaps still adjusting to the pitching, is hitting just .205, which would be a career low if it held up.

