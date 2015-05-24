RHP Oliver Drake was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. Drake was 0-1 with a 0.96 ERA in 16 relief appearances for Norfolk this season. On Saturday, Drake was impressive, pitching three scoreless innings.

RHP Tyler Wilson was sent to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. Wilson, a 25-year-old rookie from Virginia, was 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA. He picked up the win in relief on Friday night but was sent down because he is mostly a starting pitcher, and the Orioles are looking for bullpen help.

RHP Mike Wright pitched seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks. The 25-year-old rookie has made two big-league starts, both this month, and has yet to allow a run in 14 1/3 innings. Wright did not allow a runner to get to second base until the fifth inning but he left with a no-decision. He also singled up the middle in the sixth, giving Baltimore its best early scoring chance. But teammate Travis Snider was thrown out at the plate, denying Wright an RBI.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 31, who got a no-decision on Friday against the Marlins after lasting just four innings, remains a dubious signing by the Orioles. Jimenez, who got a four-year, $50 million deal, is in his second season with Baltimore and so far has just a 9-9 record since signing. The Orioles do not have an ace pitcher, and Jimenez has not lived up to the promise he showed in 2010, when he pitched a no-hitter for the Colorado Rockies and made the NL All-Star team.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who will start against the Marlins on Sunday, was supposed to be the Orioles’ fifth starter this season. But, in part because the Orioles lack a true ace, Gonzalez has emerged as their top starter with a 5-2 record and a 3.24 ERA. He doesn’t have great stuff -- his fastball tops out at 91 mph -- but he has good “feel” on the mound. Most of what he throws either sinks or moves in or out. If he keeps this up, this could be a career year for the 30-year-old Mexican. His career high in wins -- so far --- is 11, which happened in 2013. His career record in the majors is 35-23 in four seasons, and he has never had a losing record.