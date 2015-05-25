RHP Oliver Drake, who made his big-league debut on Saturday night with three scoreless innings, joins a select group. He is the fifth Orioles player to make his debut this season, following RHP Jason Garcia, 2B Rey Navarro, RHP Tyler Wilson and RHP Mike Wright. It’s a nice freshman class, especially Wright, who has been brilliant. But Drake, was 0-1 with a 0.96 ERA in 16 relief appearances for Triple-A Norfolk this season, has some good credentials. The Orioles are hoping he continues his solid bullpen work.

RHP Mike Wright, who pitched seven shutout innings on Saturday night, has yet to allow a run in 14 1/3 innings. The last Orioles pitcher to debut with at least 14 scoreless innings was RHP Dave Ford (15 scoreless innings in 1978). Wright on Saturday also became the first Orioles pitcher this season to get a base hit.

RHP Brian Matusz was ejected on Saturday after umpires determined he had a foreign substance on his right forearm. A ruling on his potential suspension isn’t expected until at least Tuesday.

C Caleb Joseph entered Sunday ranked fourth among American League catchers in batting average. That’s not too shabby for a backup catcher, which is what Joseph’s role was until Matt Wieters got hurt. Wieters has targeted June 4 as the day he returns from Tommy John surgery. In the meantime, Joseph has done good work -- the Orioles are 26-3 in games in which he has at least one RBI.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen is set to start against the red-hot Houston Astros on Monday. Chen, a native of Taiwan who turns 30 on July 21, is in his fourth big-leagues, all with the Orioles. So far, he is 36-27 with a 3.78 ERA, mixing a fastball that ranges from 90 to 94 mph with three different breaking pitches. The key for Chen is the late movement he gets on his pitches as they sink and either fade away from batters or ride in on their hands. Chen, who is in the last year of his $15.5 million contract, has averaged 7.0 innings in his past five starts, allowing more than one earned run in just one of those. Still, he has lost his past two starts -- in part due to faulty run support -- and will be looking to get back on track.

LHP T.J. McFarland was sent to Triple-A Norfolk. McFarland, the Cleveland Indians’ fourth-round pick in 2007, was 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA with the Orioles this season. He took the loss on Saturday night, giving up the winning run in the 13th inning. McFarland, 25, is 8-4 with a 3.58 ERA since breaking into the majors with Baltimore in 2013.

LHP Wesley Wright was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Sunday to clear a spot on the Orioles’ 40-man roster for RHP Chaz Roe. Wright has been out since April 11 due to a left trapezius strain, and he was pitching in extended spring training as of mid-May.

RHP Darren O‘Day is one of the best bargains in baseball -- but maybe not for long. His three-year, $9 million contract is up after this season, and he is due for a raise as long as he finishes the season on his normal pace. Since the Orioles acquired him in 2012, the side-winding reliever has delivered ERAs of, in order: 2.28, 2.18, 1.70 and 1.06 this season. O‘Day, who turns 33 in October, is an amazing story in that he went undrafted out of the University of Florida yet has put together highly impressive numbers. His career stats in a big-league career that started in 2008 include a 25-11 record, a 2.40 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. But as good as those numbers are, he has been even better with the Orioles than he was with other teams earlier in his career. Last year, he held lefty hitters to a .189 batting average, and he was death on righty batters (.164).

RHP Chaz Roe, who was promoted on Sunday morning from Triple-A Norfolk, delivered immediate dividends for Baltimore later in the day, pitching two perfect innings of relief, striking out two. Roe, 28, has major league experience -- 24 relief appearances in the past two years with the Diamondbacks and Yankees.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez lasted just four innings on Sunday against the Marlins, allowing a season-high 10 hits, three walks and five runs. It was tied for his shortest outing of the season, and it also tied for the most runs he has allowed. All in all, this was his worst start of the season. The other candidate happened on May 8, when he allowed five runs in four innings against the Yankees, but he gave up less hits (five) and walks (two) in that game as compared to Sunday.