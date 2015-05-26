INF Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) played third base at Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, and he went 0-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs. If he experiences no setbacks, he will be back in Norfolk’s lineup Tuesday.

SS J.J. Hardy left Monday’s game against Houston in the eighth inning with lower back tightness. Hardy has already spent time on the disabled list this season with a shoulder injury. When asked whether Hardy would be available Tuesday, manager Buck Showalter said, “It seems more likely than not.”

C Matt Wieters (right elbow) will catch Tuesday at Double-A Bowie. RHP Dylan Bundy, the Orioles top pitching prospect, is also scheduled to start that game. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Wieters could also serve as the designated hitter for games at Bowie.

1B Chris Davis was held out of the starting lineup for the series opener against Houston. Davis has been is mired in a 4-for-39 slump (.103) over his past 11 games and is batting. 212 on the year.

RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) will have another rehab assignment Wednesday at Double-A Bowie. Norris struggled in his first rehab start over the weekend for Triple-A Norfolk, allowing nine runs on 12 hits over just 2 2/3 innings.