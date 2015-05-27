DH Jimmy Paredes often has been banging out hits this season and came into Tuesday’s game ranked fifth in the American League with a .336 batting average. Still, he ran into a rare hitless streak during the previous few games, going 0-for-6, which he snapped Tuesday with a first-inning single that started a 3-for-4 effort. He’s been the most consistent Oriole at the plate this season and now has a .348 average.

C Steve Clevenger was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before Tuesday’s game. He’ll replace C Ryan Lavarnway, who the team designated for assignment after batting .107 in 10 games as a backup to C Caleb Joseph. Clevenger had a .352 average in 27 games with Norfolk.

SS J.J. Hardy came back after having to leave early in Monday’s loss due to lower back issues. Hardy went 0-for-4 but made several plays in the field and didn’t appear to have any issues to deal with. “It’s frustrating,” Hardy said. “It really is; it’s a process that I guess everyone’s going to go through as (you get older), but I definitely want to be out there as much as I can.”

C Matt Wieters began his rehab assignment down the road at Double-A Bowie Tuesday night, going 2-for-4 and playing all nine innings in that game.

RHP Chris Tillman’s early-season problems continued in Tuesday’s loss even though he pitched seven strong innings. He gave up only two runs in the seventh, and that was enough for Houston to hand him his fifth straight loss, tying a career high. Tillman has not won in his last six starts, that victory coming on April 18 at Boston. “Lot of positives, defensively and the way I was able to execute some pitches,” Tillman said. “All four of them were there for the most part. Lot of positives there.”