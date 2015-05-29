FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyler Wilson gave the Orioles a glimpse at the future with a good effort in his first major league start. He gave up two runs in six innings of Game 1, but lost to LHP Chris Sale, who beat the Orioles in dominating performance. Wilson came up as the 26th man for the doubleheader and gave the team a badly-needed good start. He was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk after the game. “My job was to go out there and deliver a quality start and give us a chance to win and kind of eat some innings,” he said. “I was grateful to be that 26th man and get up here and eat some innings for the team.”

RHP Mike Wright finally gave up a run. The rookie threw 14 1/3 scoreless innings in his first two major league starts but that ended quickly when CF Adam Eaton led off the game with a homer. Wright battled through five innings, giving up three runs and continues to make the Orioles think about him for the future.

RF Travis Snider helped in several ways in Game 2. He got an assist as a throw of his was part of a double play, got two hits and drove in a key insurance run. Snider could get more playing time now with OF Alejandro De Aza gone, and the question is if the former Pirate can take advantage of that opportunity.

1B Chris Davis could be slowly coming out of his recent funk. He hit two homers in Wednesday’s win and then added a two-run shot in the ninth inning of Game 1 before adding another hit and RBI in the nightcap. The Orioles are a different team when Davis hits the way he’s capable of. “I feel good in the box,” he said. “(I‘m) starting to get some hits and do some things right.”


