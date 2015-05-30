C Ryan Lavarnway won’t be with the Orioles any more. Designated for assignment Tuesday, he cleared waivers Friday night and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. Instead, he chose to become a free agent and look for another team.

RHP Kevin Gausman threw to some live batters on Friday and continues to progress with a side session coming up in a few days.

C Matt Wieters should be back next Friday. Manager Buck Showalter confirmed this before Friday’s 2-1 victory over the Rays.

1B Chris Davis is showing more signs of emerging from his early-season slump. Davis crushed a pitch from RHP Kevin Jepsen to deep right for a game-tying home run Friday night. Davis now has four homers in four games. He finished 2-for-3 in this game and his single in the ninth played a big part in the game-winning rally against the Rays.

RHP Darren O‘Day performed quite an escape act in the top of the ninth against the Rays on Friday. He gave up two singles and hit a batter to load the bases with no outs in a 1-1 tie. After that, the right-hander retired the next three to get out of the inning. The Orioles then won it in the bottom half. “The second part was more fun than the first,” O‘Day said. “It’s now how we drew it up, but anytime you put a zero on the board is exciting.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez continued the success he often has when facing opponents in the American League East. The right-hander has a 20-11 record versus this division and even though he got a no-decision Friday, Gonzalez had a big night, giving up just one run on three hits in eight superb innings. “Miguel was the difference,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “That’s impressive. In the American League East, guys see him so much. There’s no secrets. Miguel was as sharp as you want to see.”