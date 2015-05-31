C Steve Clevenger was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk mainly for his bat. He has delivered at the plate, going 2-for-3 in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Rays and is 4-for-7 since being recalled. Defense always has been the question mark, but Clevenger might not get much more of a chance to show his talents as starting C Matt Wieters will be coming off the disabled list Friday. “I‘m not too worried about my offense here,” Clevenger said. “I really want to catch well and make the pitching staff want to throw to me. I‘m not focused too much on my offense.”

LHP Wei-Yin Chen continued to have problems with home runs. He gave up two solo homers in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the Rays and now has allowed 10 in 61 2/3 innings this season. Chen yielded solo shots in the second and third innings as the Rays took an early 3-0 lead that they never lost. “I allowed a couple of runs very quick, so I think that kind of put some pressure on my teammates,” he said. “I only want to try and prevent the opponent from scoring runs, but sadly, I can’t do that well today.”

CF Adam Jones missed Saturday’s game because of problems with his left ankle. He rolled it while trying to slide in Game 2 of the doubleheader with the White Sox on Thursday and it started bothering him Saturday. Manager Buck Showalter held him out of the starting lineup and said tests on it were fine, but he’s unsure of Jones’ availability for Sunday. “Adam had an x-ray here and then went and had an MRI,” Showalter said. “I‘m not sure. Mild sprain, day to day. So, structurally he checked out pretty good. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

RHP Bud Norris is going to make what is believed to be his final rehab start -- he has been on the disabled list with bronchitis -- at Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. After that, he should be rejoining the Orioles. The question then is who does what in the starting rotation as Showalter already said he won’t go with a six-man group and that Norris will rejoin the rotation.

