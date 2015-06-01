OF David Lough started in center field again Sunday with Adam Jones out due to a mild sprain in his left ankle. Lough went 0-for-7 in the two games.

RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) is scheduled to throw a two-inning, 30-pitch simulated game Tuesday with the Orioles in Houston. Gausman will then join for Class A Frederick on Saturday for a rehab start. If all goes well, he would throw five innings for Double-A Bowie on June 11. “Kevin feels really good,” manager Buck Showalter said.

CF Adam Jones missed his second consecutive game Sunday due to a mild sprain in his left ankle. He is day-to-day.

C Matt Wieters (elbow) will start Tuesday for Triple-A Norfolk, catching a rehab start by RHP Bud Norris. If all goes well, Wieters will join the Orioles on Friday in Cleveland, making his 2015 debut with the team. In three rehab games so far for Double-A Bowie, Wieters is 2-for-11 with two RBIs.

RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) will start Tuesday at Triple-A Norfolk. Matt Wieters, who is also on the disabled list, will start at catcher for Norfolk. Norris was 1-4 with a 9.88 ERA in six starts this season before he became ill in mid-May. Manager Buck Showalter did not commit to when Norris might rejoin the major league rotation.