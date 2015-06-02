FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 3, 2015 / 3:37 AM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Ryan Flaherty finished 2-for-3 with an RBI triple in the fifth inning off Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer. For Flaherty, that marked his first triple of the season and first since Aug. 31, 2014 against the Twins.

RF Delmon Young went 2-for-4 and recorded his seventh and eighth outfield assists, which leads the club and also ranks first in the majors. Baltimore has 18 outfield assists, bypassing the White Sox for the major league-lead.

DH Adam Jones returned to the starting lineup -- but not in his customary center-field position. Jones had been sidelined by a left ankle sprain suffered Thursday while sliding into home plate against the White Sox. Jones finished 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

SS J.J. Hardy was held out of the lineup with soreness in his left side, a condition that occurred unexpectedly while he took light swings in advance of early batting practice. Hardy is listed as day-to-day.

