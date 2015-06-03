RHP Mike Wright took the loss Tuesday thanks to an awful third inning in which he allowed five runs. He held the Astros scoreless in the rest of his five-inning outing. He gave up eight hits and one walk while striking out four. Wright allowed two home runs in the third, and he surrendered more runs that frame than he had in any of his three starts this season. Wright entered the night having allowed just three runs over 19 1/3 innings.

2B Ryan Flaherty tripled for a second consecutive game, becoming the first Baltimore player with triples in back-to-back games since Felix Pie from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2010. Flaherty, who now has four career triples, is hitting .385 (5-for-13) during his season-high four-game hitting streak.

RF Delmon Young finished 1-for-4 with a single off the right field wall in the ninth inning off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson. Young is batting .423 (11-for-26) over his past seven games.

SS J.J. Hardy underwent an MRI on his sore left side, the results of which revealed no significant damage. Hardy, who felt discomfort while taking swings prior to early batting practice Monday, is listed as day-to-day. He made significant improvement from Monday to Tuesday, so there is a chance that he could return to action during the series at Houston that ends Thursday.

C Matt Wieters is scheduled to catch one game of Triple-A Norfolk’s doubleheader Wednesday and serve as the designated hitter in the other. Wieters is nearing an end to his rehab appearances following Tommy John surgery last season. He has three rehab games under his belt, and while the Orioles are anticipating the return of their All-Star backstop, they don’t want to rush that return knowing that these processes require patience.

RHP Bud Norris will start Wednesday for Triple-A Norfolk after Tuesday’s game was rained out. Norris landed on the 15-day DL on May 18 with bronchitis, and should he showcase the stamina needed to make a smooth transition to the rotation, he could rejoin the Orioles this week and make a start when his turn in the rotation occurs.