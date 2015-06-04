FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
June 4, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Oliver Drake was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, having posted a 3.52 ERA over five relief appearances since being recalled on May 23. Drake recorded seven strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings with the Orioles, including one on Tuesday night while allowing one run on two walks over 2/3 innings.

RHP Joe Gunkel was acquired by the Orioles from the Red Sox for OF Alejandro De Aza and cash. Gunkle, 23, was a combined 3-2 with two saves and a 2.90 ERA in 12 games (five starts) in high Class A and Double-A this year. He is 12-7 with a 3.05 ERA over three minor league seasons with 178 strikeouts in 165 innings.

LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. McFarland, who will begin his second stint with the Orioles this season, went 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA over five appearances last month. In seven starts with Norfolk, McFarland finished 2-2 with 3.99 ERA over 29 1/3 innings.

CF Adam Jones tripled and scored in the fourth inning, making the third consecutive game the Orioles recorded a triple. SS Ryan Flaherty tripled in the first two games of the series. Jones, who was 0-for-11 entering the game, also singled in the ninth and finished 2-for-4.

RHP Bud Norris was sharp Wednesday in a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk. He threw four scoreless, hitless innings, walking one and striking out two. Norris landed on the 15-day disabled list May 18 with bronchitis, and he will rejoin the major league rotation once he has shows he has his stamina back.

