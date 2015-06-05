LHP Wei-Yin Chen struck out a season-high nine batters while allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings. The last time Chen struck out as many as nine batters came on Sept. 12, 2013, against the Yankees.

CF Adam Jones recorded his seventh three-hit game of the season, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs. Jones entered Thursday tied for seventh in the American League in three-hit games. His home run in the eighth inning off Astros RHP Chad Qualls was his seventh of the season and his first since May 11 against Toronto. Jones also had a multi-hit game Wednesday, ending an 0-for-11 slump.

SS J.J. Hardy (sore left side) was held out of the starting lineup for a fourth consecutive game but entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning. Given his return to action in the series finale at Houston, even in a limited role, the Orioles expect Hardy to be back in the starting lineup Friday night in Cleveland.

RHP Darren O‘Day entered in the seventh inning with one out and two runners on base. He eventually loaded the bases but escaped without allowing a run. O‘Day has compiled six consecutive scoreless outings, and he hasn’t allowed a run in 19 of 22 appearances this season. His 0.89 ERA ranks fourth among American League relief pitchers.