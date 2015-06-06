RHP Mike Wright has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Wright was recalled on May 13. In four starts with the Orioles Wright was 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA.

INF Rey Navarro has been recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. This is Navarro’s third stint with the Orioles this season. In his first two he hit .276 (8-20) with a home run and three RBIs. In 14 games at Norfolk, Navarro hit .315 with a home run and five RBIs.

C Steve Clevenger has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Clevenger was recalled from Norfolk on May 26. In four games with the Orioles he was 5-for-11 (.455) with a double and one RBI.

LHP Cesar Cabral’s contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk. In a combined 21 relief appearances at Norfolk and Double-A Bowie Cabral did not allow a run in 21 2/3 innings, while striking out 25.

C Matt Wieters was activated off the disabled list prior to the game. Wieters had been on the DL since the start of the season as he completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery on June 17, 2014. Wieters was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the Orioles’ win over Cleveland. “We didn’t need Matt to have a game like that for us to realize what he means to us,” said Manager Buck Showalter.

RHP Chris Tillman pitched into the seventh inning, allowing just two runs to get the win in the Orioles win over Cleveland. It was Tillman’s first win since April 18. He went 0-6 with a 6.10 ERA in seven starts between wins, and he credited the return of C Matt Wieters off the disabled list for a lot of his success Friday night. “I haven’t shook him off in years. He knows what I want to throw. It’s good to have him back,” said Tillman.

INF Everth Cabrera has been designated for assignment. In 29 games with the Orioles, Cabrera batted .208 with no homers and four RBIs.