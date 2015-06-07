3B Manny Machado’s home run off RHP Danny Salazar in the third inning was an opposite field shot over the right field wall. “That was a little weird. He never hits the ball to that side of the field, but I’ve got to give him credit,” Salazar said.

LHP Cesar Cabral, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, made his Orioles debut Saturday, pitching two-thirds of an inning and allowing one walk. Cabral becomes the 997th player to appear in a game for the Orioles since the team moved to Baltimore in 1954.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez’s six walks in five innings Saturday were more walks than he had in his previous four starts combined. Manager Buck Showalter blamed the conditions. “It was cool and windy, and the balls were slick, but there’s nothing you can do about that,” Showalter said. “Ubaldo had trouble gripping the ball. The walks were a challenge for him, but I thought he competed well.”

RHP Bud Norris on Sunday will make his first start since May 10. Norris was placed on the disabled list May 18 with bronchitis. In six starts this season, Norris is 1-4 with a 9.88 ERA.

