OF DJ Stewart was selected with the 25th overall pick in the draft. He is a strong left-handed hitter who can give the Orioles average and power. He batted .318 with 15 homers and 59 RBIs at Florida State this year -- in addition to 69 walks. The Orioles are in need of corner outfielders now, and Stewart could be a good fit if everything works out.

SS Ryan Mountcastle was selected with the 36th overall, pick in Monday’s draft. He’s committed to Central Florida and played shortstop in high school. But some are projecting the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder as more of a corner outfielder or third baseman in pro ball although the Orioles are saying he’ll begin as a shortstop and they love his glove and see him playing third or short just as well.