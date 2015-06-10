LHP Cesar Cabral was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk before the game Tuesday to make room for OF Nolaan Reimold on the roster. Cabral pitched a total of one inning in two appearances with the Orioles since they selected his contract June 5. He did not give up a run.

C Matt Wieters played his first game at Camden Yards since returning to the Orioles. Wieters went 1-for-4 and has hit in all four games since coming off the disabled list. His big play Tuesday was when he jumped on a sacrifice bunt from RF Rusney Castillo when the Red Sox had runners at first and second and no outs in the eighth and gunned down 2B Dustin Pedroia at third on a force play. Wieters said he wasn’t worrying about his surgically repaired elbow on the play. “No, wasn’t even a thought, which is a good thing,” he said. “You don’t really know until you make the play. It’s a reaction, and actually (I am) pretty pleased with that.”

OF Nolan Reimold returned to Baltimore for the first time in two years. The team selected his contract before the game after a recent hot spell with Triple-A Norfolk: He was batting .422 over his last 14 games, giving him a .286/.351/.389 hitting line in 46 games overall. He went 0-for-2 with a walk in his major league season debut, but he made a nice running catch.

RHP Chaz Roe earned his first American League victory by throwing 1 1/3 shutout innings Tuesday in the Orioles’ 1-0 win over the Red Sox. It also was his second major league win. He is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA in eight appearances for Baltimore.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez left after 4 1/3 shutout innings due to a right groin strain. He gave up four hits and threw 89 pitches as Boston repeatedly fouled balls off. The ailment is similar to one he sustained in 2012, and he did not need to go on the disabled list then. Gonzalez hopes to return soon. “I just felt some discomfort and I really thought I could keep going, but in the fifth inning, I just didn’t feel quite right,” he said.