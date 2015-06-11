2B Jonathan Schoop continues improving while recovering from a sprained right knee, according to Showalter. The skipper said Schoop slid for the first time Wednesday and his straight-ahead running speed actually has improved.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen battled through five-plus innings and finally snapped a three-game losing streak in Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over the Red Sox. Chen has pitched well in most of his starts this season but either didn’t get offensive support or ran into bad luck. This time, he gave up two runs on seven hits in five innings plus two batters, but that proved to be enough, especially because the Orioles made a number of great plays on defense behind him. “I can only say that it wasn’t one of my best days,” he said through an interpreter. “Some pitches, it wasn’t working real well, but as you can see today, my teammates played fantastic defense behind me.”

CF Adam Jones truly did a little bit of everything in Wednesday’s win. He drove in a run with a third-inning single and made three big plays in the outfield. Jones threw out SS Xander Bogaerts at second when he tried to stretch a single in the second. Also, Jones twice robbed CF Mookie Betts, making a leaping catch in that same inning and diving to catch another liner from him in the fifth. “He doesn’t cede anything,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s infectious.”

SS J.J. Hardy has been his normal self in the field since joining the team after missing the first month. His bat has taken a bit longer to heat up, but it’s coming now. Hardy went 1-for-3 with two RBIs in Wednesday’s 5-2 victory. Hardy has said several times that his bat will wake up, not to worry, and he’s now gone 4-for-10 in the last three games with his average moving up to .208.

1B Chris Davis is usually known for his power, but in Wednesday’s game, he sent a subtle message to all the teams that put on the shift against him. Davis led off the second inning with a perfectly-placed but down the third-base line for an infield single. Will that affect the way teams shift against him?

LHP Wesley Wright, who’s been on the disabled list since April 11 due to a left trapezius strain, will be going out on a rehab assignment in the coming days. The Orioles didn’t have details on it yet.

RHP Darren O‘Day earned his second save with two perfect innings. He struck out four of the six batters he faced as the Orioles’ bullpen all are helping a bit more since they’re one man short due to the suspension of LHP Brian Matusz. “Strikeouts are fun but not necessary,” O‘Day said. “It was a good night. It was just nice to continue the good work that the other guys have done.”

RHP Miguel Gonzalez strained his right groin and left after 4 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s game and appears headed to the disabled list.